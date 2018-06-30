Transport disrupted in Kisumu as Matatu, boda boda operators clash- Photos

| Published Sat, June 30th 2018 at 17:11, Updated June 30th 2018 at 17:19 GMT +3

A Boda boda that was torched by matatu operators after both groups clashed in Kisumu. (Collins Oduor, Standard)

Transport was disrupted on Saturday as matatu and boda boda operators clashed, leaving a trail of destruction.

At least 10 motorcycles were torched and five matatus had their windows smashed in retaliatory attacks pitting two groups on the busy Kisumu-Kakamega road.

It took a five-hour police presence to avert further confrontation. Kisumu Central OCPD Meshack Kiptum said five teams of anti-riot police officers were dispatched to avert bloodshed and further damage.

Boda boda operators clash with matatu operators in Kisumu. [Collins Oduor, Standard

Trouble began at 9:30pm Friday night when bodaboda riders torched a matatu over allegations that it was involved in a hit-and-run incident with a motorcycle near the main bus park.

“In retaliation, matatu operators roughed up riders Saturday morning at the main bus park, Kondele and Kibuye before setting the seven motorcycles ablaze,” said Mr Kiptum.

This irked the riders who smashed windows of parked and passing matatus.

Transport was disrupted along Kisumu-Kakamega Highway as the two groups clashed. (Collins Oduor, Standard)

Businesses were hurriedly closed in fear of looting. Residents and travelers caught up in the melee had to run to safety. Even the ongoing construction of the eight kilometre stretch from the Kisumu Boys roundabout-Mamboleo junction was halted.

Mr Kiptum said transport in other parts of the town remained unaffected. “Their leaders have resolved to talk,” he said. No arrests were made. It took a five-hour police presence to avert further confrontation. (Collins Oduor, Standard)

Matatu owners have however pledged to continue with the protests. “The protests will not end if no suspect appears in court,” Matatu Owners Association Nyanza chief Sam Ndiege said.

Bodaboda Riders Chairman Nelson Odire said tensions remained high.

