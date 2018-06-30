NASA started collapsing after the handshake, says Mudavadi Previous Story
ODM leaders demand posts in county

By Kepher Otieno | Published Sat, June 30th 2018 at 10:57, Updated June 30th 2018 at 11:03 GMT +3
Prof. Ayiecho Olweny follows proceedings of his application at the Supreme Court challenging nominations of Onyango K'Oyoo as the ODM's parliamentary candidate of Muhoroni Constituency. [Gerald Anderson/Standard]

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders in Kisumu want party supporters given priority during hiring by the county government.

The leaders also want a permanent seat reserved for party members in all the county’s project management committees.

Led by county ODM chairman Ayiecho Olweny, the party officials gave a raft of radical proposals they expect Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o to implement.

‘’This government is led by a member of our party and he has to submit to the will of the electorate,’’ said Prof Ayiecho.

Speaking during the inaugural devolved party delegates conference at the Tom Mboya Labour College in Kisumu, the officials put the governor to task over his failure to consult them.

‘’We want the governor to consult with ODM officials periodically to help him run this county successfully so that the party is not blamed for not delivering,’’ said Ayiecho.

Other ODM delegates asked the governor to “act in a manner consistent with the party constitution”. ‘’One of the basic tenets of the party democracy and constitution is public participation,’’ said Secretary Kennedy Ajwang

Nyanza ODM Secretary General Philip Makabong’o questioned why some governors were working in isolation without consulting party officials.

‘’There are some governors who treat party officials with disdain,’’ he said.

