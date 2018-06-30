Mudavadi admits NASA was weakened by the Uhuru-Raila handshake

| Published Sat, June 30th 2018 at 09:58, Updated June 30th 2018 at 10:03 GMT +3

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi during a press briefing at his private office in Nairobi. [photo: Elvis Ogina.Standard]

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has admitted that the opposition had been weakened after the handshake and warned that this does not augur well for the country.

Mudavadi said the National Supper Alliance (NASA) coalition had been rattled by the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.

In an interview with The Standard, Mudavadi said that NASA was shaken and was undergoing its low moments but was not yet dead.

"The handshake has temporarily disoriented the opposition, and this had weakened the oversight role it played. It is becoming difficult to challenge the government and this is not a good thing for the country," said Mudavadi.

Though Mudavadi supports the handshake for having cooled the tempers in the country he is worried that the stiffing of the opposition could have a negative impact on democracy and governance.

He said; "We currently have a conflicted approach to the role of the opposition, our partners in ODM no longer know where they seat in the arrangement, whether they in government or not."

The ANC leader said the opposition needs to go back to its position and hold robust oversight on the government.