Oil prospecting revives age-old rivalries in Kerio Valley

| Published Sat, June 30th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 29th 2018 at 22:45 GMT +3

The landscape of Kerio Valley is changing. The sun-burned, abandoned fields whose undulating hills were once dotted with shrubs and thickets are now competing with something else for attention.

Influx of speculators

An influx of speculators has led to a new landscape of tin roofs, brick walls and boundary fences in places once thought ownerless.

This has been ignited by the oil prospecting by Tullow Company on the 7,000 square kilometre Block 12A, which falls in Elgeyo Marakwet and Baringo counties.

Consequently, land prices have skyrocketed, with brokers invading the region to sell land to unsuspecting individuals while clans are entangled in protracted land ownership disputes.

Government agencies stand accused of bias in arbitrating land disputes and locals now want the issue settled through the local dispute resolution mechanism by involving elders who know how traditional land demarcation was done.

“Many genuine residents who were born in the area risk being landless if this goes unchecked.

We demand the national and county governments stop issuing title deeds until the dispute between clan members and the invaders is resolved,” said Joel Kiptunoi, a member of the Kongot clan.

Kongot clan claims over 400 acres of their ancestral land was illegally sub-divided and sold to the public many years before the quest for oil in the region.

“We know our boundaries by the stones which were placed by our forefathers,” said the old man in his 80s.

He blamed members of the defunct provincial administration for bias in arbitrating the feuds.

“We cannot just watch as our land is taken yet those who are supposed to deliver justice are the ones facilitating impunity.

“We will curse our tormentors,” he said.

Area Governor Alex Tolgos in a past interview said the Lands Ministry has prepared about 13,000 title deeds to be issued to the local community and possibly solve the longstanding lands feuds.

“Our priority is to ensure residents of Kerio Valley get title deeds to minimise land conflicts,” said Tolgos.