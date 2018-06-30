Lifestyle audit on government officials moves closer amid claims of resistance

| Published Sat, June 30th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 29th 2018 at 22:11 GMT +3

Head of Civil Service and President's Chief of Staff Joseph Kinyua when he appeared before the National Assembly Public Investment Committee at Parliament on Tuesday 12/04/16 over Youth Fund. [Photo: Boniface Okendo/ Standard]

The planned lifestyle audit on public officials will begin soon amid claims of resistance from a section of government.

The first group to face a team to be set up, include the suspended procurement and finance officers.

All Principal Secretaries (PSs) had until Friday to submit reports on actions taken on suspended procurement and finance officers as a way of confirming to an order to send them on leave.

Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua told the PSs to submit their reports that will include specific dates when the target officers proceeded on leave, a confirmation of hand over assignments to deputies and submission of requested information.

“No procurement takes place without Cabinet Secretaries and PSs knowing. That is why there are fears and resistance among many,” said a source.

The National Intelligence Service (NIS) had secretly compiled a report on each of the top government officials, beginning with the procurement and finance officers. The report will be used in the audit process.

Officials at the Office of the President are drafting a raft of laws to be used in the process of auditing the officers.

The PSs were also supposed to submit the administrative actions taken to disable any access protocols to entity bank accounts, records, offices, IFMIS or other enterprise resource planning system.

“You are requested to provide written confirmation of actions taken towards enforcement of circular dated June 4 requiring all heads of procurement and finance in ministries, departments, agencies and state corporations to proceed on compulsory leave for 30 working days,” said a memo signed by Mr Kinyua.

The memo required the PSs to submit their reports by 5pm.

The close to 1,000 officials were suspended from duty and ordered to submit several personal documents in sealed envelopes.

“Affected officers may be required to present themselves for oral interviews. All information submitted will be treated with utmost confidentiality,” Kinyua said in the circular, warning that non-compliance will lead to disciplinary action.

The notice dated June 4 was copied to clerks of the National Assembly and the Senate, Auditor General, Controller of Budget, NIS Director General, Registrar of Judiciary and independent offices and commissions.

Among the documents sought from the civil servants included full names, KRA PIN, ID card number, passport number, email addresses and mobile phone number.

Spouses records

The officers were also required to submit certified copies of mobile money statements, including those of their spouses, for the last six months as well as driving licence number and tax returns for the past three years.

Other information being sought include social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram), club memberships and a list of their liabilities. They were asked to submit certified copies of bank statements of the officer and their spouse for the last six months are also needed.