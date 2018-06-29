Senator Malala convoy attacked in Matungu

| Published Fri, June 29th 2018 at 20:50, Updated June 29th 2018 at 20:57 GMT +3

Kakamega senator Cleophas Malala convoy attacked by rowdy youth at Matungu on Friday. [Photo: Brian Kisanji/ Standard]

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala’s convoy was on Friday attacked by rowdy youth, leaving scores injured in Mayoni, Kakamega County.

Chaos erupted after the senator’s convoy was pelted with stones by rowdy youth at Mayoni area while coming from the opening ceremony of Fafa Medical School in Matungu.

ALSO READ: Hawker stabs wife before killing self

Crew from the legislator’s security detail were forced to shoot in the air as some of Malala’s supporters retaliated. The senator’s vehicle’s wind screen was smashed but no one nursed major injuries.

At the function, Malala had accused some politicians from Mumias of frustrating efforts to revive Mumias Sugar Company.

“Some leaders from Mumias are using their might to make sure industries from this region fall,” said Malala, who drove to Mumias Police Station. Police boss Peter Kattam said investigations were under way.