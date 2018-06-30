Nyong'o reinstates board, appoints Olago as Chair

| Published Sat, June 30th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 29th 2018 at 20:14 GMT +3

Kisumu County Governor Anyang Nyong’o during an interview at his office on March 2nd 2018. [Photo: Collins Oduor, Standard]

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong'o has reinstated four members of the County Public Service Board and appointed Emily Olago to act as its chair.

County Secretary Olang'o Onudi confirmed on Friday that all board members have been reinstated as ordered by the court.

''We have now allowed all of them to access their offices and resume normal duties in compliance with the court orders,'' Onudi said.

The board members had moved to court to challenge their dismissal. But former chair Wilson Oguya and his vice chair Betty Asuna will not be reinstated as they were accused of conspiracy to defraud the county government of Sh104, 000.