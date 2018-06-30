Teachers Service Commission asked to spare elderly tutors

| Published Sat, June 30th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 29th 2018 at 19:31 GMT +3

Re-elected Knut, Meru South Branch Executive Secretary Albert Mutani (centre), accompanied by Chairman Dedan Kimathi (right) and Musa Njeru addresses teachers at Chuka PCEA grounds on February 11 after emerging the winner in the elections. [Photo: Isaac Kathare/Standard]

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) should spare elderly teachers from the ongoing delocalisation exercise, a union official has said.

Igambang’ombe Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) executive secretary Njeru Mutani (pictured) said the transfer should only target teachers below 50 as “they are physically and mentally prepared to move from their mother county”.

His sentiments were supported by Chuka Girls High School principal Florence Mutwiri.

Speaking in Chuka during an education forum, the two said it would be hard for elderly teachers to adapt to a new environment.

“Age should be the determining factor in the delocalisation exercise. Those in 40s and below can adapt to any situation. Let the government transfer them and spare those aged over 50,” said Mutwiri.

Mentally, she said, elderly teachers were not prepared for transfer because they have few years left to retire.

Mutani said delocalisation could also lead to family breakdown, immorality and divorce. Mutwiri said elderly male teachers were the hardest hit by the transfers.

Meanwhile, about 3,000 teachers in the county have called on the Kenya National Examination Council to adjust the marking of national exams to ensure more students attain the minimum university entry points.

The teachers expressed their concern over the mass failure of candidates in the national exams.

