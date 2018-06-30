Nyong'o reinstates county board Next Story
Shock as pupils stumble on body of a parent in Hama Bay County

By James Omoro | Published Sat, June 30th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 29th 2018 at 19:21 GMT +3
His half-naked body was discovered by pupils on the school’s playground. [Photo: James Omoro/ Standard]

Pupils at Ndhiwa Primary School on Friday stumbled on the body of a 39-year-old parent on the school's playground.

Homa Bay County Police Commander Marius Tum said the body was discovered in the morning and had no physical injuries, except foam on the mouth.

“The half-naked body was spotted by his two pupils. We are investigating the cause of his death,” said Tum.

The deceased, a fisherman at Nyandiwa Beach in Suba South sub-county, was a resident of Lower Kayambo Location in Ndhiwa sub-county.

Lower Kayambo sub-location assistant chief Joseph Agolla said the man had left home the previous evening to join friends at a bar, never to return.

