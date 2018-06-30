Ex-Railways staff turn to Retirement Benefits Authority in pension claims

| Published Sat, June 30th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 29th 2018 at 18:57 GMT +3

Retired Kenya Railways Corporation employees want the Retirement Benefits Authority to take over the 8,000-member Sh31 billion Kenya Railways staff retirement benefit scheme over delays in getting their pension.

Workers representatives called on RBA intervention following a four-month delay in payment of their monthly retirement dues.

ALSO READ: Company sues ten counties over business permits

Kisumu branch chair William Ochieng’ said payout delays began about a year ago.

“We want RBA to tell us why the scheme is selling assets and collecting rent but is unable to pay us,” he said.