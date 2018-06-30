Let's not demonise charity homes over adoption of babies Next Story
Who between Uhuru, Ruto is plotting a hostile takeover? Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Editorial

Pay football players well and on time

By Standard Reporter | Published Sat, June 30th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 29th 2018 at 18:26 GMT +3

Long suffering Kenyan football fans will be disappointed to hear that the issue of unpaid allowances has hit Kenya’s most decorated football club.

As the 2018 World Cup bonanza continues in Russia, domestic wrangles have struck again at Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions Gor Mahia.

ALSO READ: Brother of Russian opposition leader freed after 3.5 years

On Wednesday, Gor players broke camp in Kisumu protesting delayed payments, accruing from winning the title last year, qualifying for the group stages of the 2018 CAF Confederations Cup as well as the recent SportPesa Super Cup triumph.

It is unfortunate that the record 16-time domestic league champions, who have also opened a 12 point-gap at the top of the log, have to resort to boycotts to earn what is due to them.

This is a huge indictment on the club management. It hurts the most that the management is composed of elected officials.

The impasse is also reportedly behind the shock exit of star striker and Rwandese international, Meddie Kagere.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Wrangles over finances have derailed the beautiful game in Kenya for decades. Football managers have not learnt to respect players.

The managers pay the players as tokenism and not part of the club’s success and forward-looking plans.

If clubs pay players well, they will attract skillful footballers and increase their value. Players should concentrate on winning trophies and not pleading for money to pay rent.

ALSO READ: Batshuayi suffered a hilariously awkward moment after Januzaj scored against England

RELATED TOPICS:
Kenyan football
football club
World Cup
Russia
Gor Mahia
Kenyan Premier League

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Brother of Russian opposition leader freed after 3.5 years

Brother of Russian opposition leader freed after 3.5 years

Batshuayi suffered a hilariously awkward moment after Januzaj scored against England

Batshuayi suffered a hilariously awkward moment after Januzaj scored against England

Delph given permission to fly home from Russia World Cup 2018

Delph given permission to fly home from Russia World Cup 2018

Japan survive in World Cup despite 1-0 loss to Poland

Japan survive in World Cup despite 1-0 loss to Poland

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Editorial

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited