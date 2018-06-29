Michael Jackson’s father dies aged 89 Previous Story
Annapolis shooting: Several people shot at US newspaper building

By BBC | Published Fri, June 29th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 29th 2018 at 00:02 GMT +3
Helicopter video shows police escorting people from the Capital Gazette newspaper building

A shooting at a local newspaper in Maryland has left five people dead and more injured, say officials.

Police said there were multiple fatalities at the scene, and that a suspect was now in custody.

The shooting occurred at the Capital Gazette newspaper building on Thursday afternoon.

One reporter has said a gunman shot through a glass door to the office at "multiple employees".

"We've had a terrible shooting incident here this afternoon," county executive Steve Schuh said in a news conference.

"There are several people who have died from this incident."

Police said they could not identify the exact weapon at the time. They said the suspect was being interrogated by law enforcement.

Several federal agencies, including the FBI, were involved in responding to the shooting.

Police Lt Ryan Frashure could not confirm whether the shooting took place in the newsroom, and said police are still evacuating and securing the building.

Maryland governor Larry Hogan said on Twitter he was "absolutely devastated" and was in contact with authorities.

Democratic senator Chris Van Hollen responded to the Gazette journalist on Twitter, saying "journalists shouldn't have to fend off bullets in the newsroom".

President Donald Trump was briefed on the shooting.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it was responding.

The Capital Gazette is a daily newspaper and digital news site that is a part of Capital Gazette Communications.

Capital Gazette Communications publishes several local papers and is owned by the Baltimore Sun Media Group.

