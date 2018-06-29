Board members fired over 'incompetence'

| Published Fri, June 29th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 28th 2018 at 23:37 GMT +3

Homa Bay County Assembly Administration and Security Committee Chairman Oscar Abote reads a report on misconduct of the County Public Service Board members. [James Omoro, Standard]

The County Public Service Board has been dissolved by Members of the County Assembly. In a motion tabled in the House by Committee on Administration and Security chairman Oscar Abote, the MCAs argued the board had demonstrated incompetence in its mandate of hiring employees.

The board members sent home are Daniel Ogada (chairman), his vice Damris Amollo, CEO Collince Odhiambo, members Steve Odidi, Tobias Odundo, Christopher Lesso and Florence Ouma.

Mr Abote tabled his committee's report which implicated each board member.

For instance, the chairman was found to have demonstrated questionable leadership ability for failing to unite the board members who were divided into two factions..

The committee report indicated that another member admitted to receiving Sh600,000 from the Local Authorities Provident Fund (Lapfund) in 2016.

The member said Sh220,000 was used by the board for sensitisation of county staff at the sub-county level to register with Lapfund. However, the documents the member submitted to the House committee could not effectively prove expenditure of the money.

Another member was accused of failing to ensure resources allocated to the board were spent wisely.

Dan Were, Kokwanyo Ward MCA, Walter Muok (Kanyadoto), James Ochieng (Kabondo East) accused the board of creating a bloated wage through hiring employees irregularly.

“Some of these board members have done disservice to Homa Bay residents and should be arrested and charged in court,” said Were.

Muok said conduct of the board members was an obstacle to development of the county.

Speaker Elizabeth Ayoo directed MCAs to vote through secret ballot in which 51 out of 60 MCAs voted against the board members.