Marsabit County launch Citizens' charter

| Published Fri, June 29th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 28th 2018 at 22:02 GMT +3

Marsabit Deputy Governor Solomon Gubo Riwe in Marsabit town after the launch of public participation program. [Godfrey Oundoh, Standard]

The county government has launched its civic education and public participation policy.

The document will allow residents to democratically participate in the region’s development.

Speaking during the launch in Marsabit town on Wednesday, Marsabit Deputy Governor Solomon Gubo Riwe said civic education and public participation would go a long way in helping the people prioritise areas of service delivery.

“Marsabit County Government is committed to the best principles of governance as well as ensure the county planning and administration is anchored on consultative processes between informed citizens and a responsive government," said Mr Riwe.

He added: As a service delivery administration, we are prepared to help citizens understand their roles, rights and responsibilities as envisioned in the Constitution to enable growth and development,” said the deputy county boss.

The deputy governor urged citizens to learn their roles, rights, government functions for them to fully participate in managing public resources.

Public Administration, Co-ordination of the County Affairs and ICT Executive Hussein Ali Hussein, urged Members of the County Assembly to participate in the exercise to enable them discharge their mandate well.

"We want MCAs to understand priorities for development by in listening to the electorate," said Hussein.

He said the document provides a framework for citizen education and participation in county affairs, adding that the leadership of the county was committed to democratic governance that allows sustainable citizen participation in all county affairs.