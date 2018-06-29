Ohangla queen Lady Maureen hospitalized Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Arts & Culture

Stranded Lady Maureen appeals for help to clear hospital bill

By Caroline Nyanga | Published Fri, June 29th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 28th 2018 at 19:33 GMT +3
Ohangla musician Maureen Achieng famously known as Lady Maureen during a performance in Nairobi. [photo:Maureen Odiwour/Standard]

Renowned Ohangla musician Maureen Achieng', popularly known as Lady Maureen, is appealing for help to clear a hospital bill that is rising by the day.

The musician, who was hospitalised at St Francis Hospital Kasarani, in Nairobi on June 9, is stranded in the facility over a bill of Sh417,000.

Achieng' said the initial total bill was Sh1.2 million, but fellow musicians and friends had helped her clear most of it.

She said the hospital's administrators had moved her to the general ward to keep the cost down. She said her fate lay in the hands of Good Samaritans, and appealed for help.

RELATED TOPICS:
Lady Maureen
queen of ohangla

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Arts & Culture

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited