Nigerian actor plans to marry sex doll

By BBC | Published Thu, June 28th 2018 at 10:17, Updated June 28th 2018 at 10:20 GMT +3
Nigerian actor and comedian Benjamin Nwachukwu plans to marry a sex doll

Nigerian actor and comedian Benjamin Nwachukwu, known to his fans as Shuga Shaa, has drawn a mixed reaction in the commercial capital, Lagos, for saying he has a relationship with a sex doll named Tonto Shaa.

The pampered doll sports a wig, polished finger nails and wears jewellery and expensive perfumes - and now has her own car.

Shuga Shaa has been spotted going to the cinema and driving around with her on some occasions.

Some fans expressed disappointment and disgust, even describing him as a "mad man" and a "psychopath".

Others put it all down to humour and played along with him.

Shuga Shaa has hit out at critics, saying, "Tonto was produced by a human like you and I. There is no spirit in her."

He told BBC Igbo that his mother is aware of his relationship with Tonto Shaa and doesn't mind at all.

He said he planned to marry the doll.

"Tonto Shaa is a lady and should be treated as such," Shuga Shaa said.

"She gives me peace of mind, zero drama, there is no chance of suffering a heartbreak from her."

