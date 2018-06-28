Motorist gunned down along Thika super highway

| Published Thu, June 28th 2018 at 09:05, Updated June 28th 2018 at 09:13 GMT +3

A motorist was on Tuesday night gunned down by unknown assailant along the Thika-Nairobi superhighway near Witeithie estate.

The man was not immediately identified and the motive was of the killing was not also immediately established.

His vehicle a Mercedes Benz registration number KCE 183Z was sprayed with bullets killing him on the spot.

According to police reports, the man was waylaid by another vehicle at around 10.00 pm as he headed toward Nairobi near the Vincentian Prayer Retreat Centre.

After waylaying the vehicle, the assailant are said to have proceeded and shot at vehicle multiple times before speeding off in their car towards Witeithie estate.

Police sources indicate no one has been arrested yet in connection with the murder.

The identity of the slain man remains unknown with police sources indicating they are following crucial leads to try and unravel the murder.

Senor police officers and forensic experts visited the scene and gathered evidence that may try and unravel the murder.

The deceased’s bulled riddled vehicle was towed to Thika Police Station and his body taken to General Kago Funeral home

Thika Officer Commanding Police Division Willy Declined remain tight ripped on the matter as he declined to speak to the media.

The shooting caused a huge traffic snarl-up at the busy highway as curious motorists tried to get a glimpse of what was going.