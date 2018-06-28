President Uhuru’s allies take on Ruto backers over graft

| Published Thu, June 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 28th 2018 at 08:15 GMT +3

Former Mukurweini MP Kabando wa Kabando with other leaders from Central Kenya after they met former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Nairobi, yesterday. [Willis Awandu, Standard]

Some Mount Kenya leaders and professionals want President Uhuru Kenyatta to crack the whip on leaders opposed to a lifestyle audit.

The leaders spoke after a meeting with ODM leader Raila Odinga in Nairobi yesterday.

ALSO READ: Ex-county minister charged with graft

Former Senate deputy speaker Kembi Gitura, former MPs Jamleck Kamau and Kabando wa kabando, and Democratic Party Chairman John Mwaura attended the meeting. The Mount Kenya Professionals Association was also represented.

They criticised Deputy President William Ruto’s allies for opposing the audit, claiming it was targeting him.

They told some Jubilee leaders to stop insulting the President and stop sabotaging the fight against corruption. “We are not interested in 2022, we want to see the country unified and peaceful as it is currently,” said Mr Kabando.

The leaders expressed support for the political truce between Raila and Uhuru.

“We have people going round the country trying to downplay the handshake. We want to tell you to stop it and put the interest of the country at heart and not your own. We are here to declare total and unapologetic support,” the former Mukurwe-ini lawmaker added.

They urged political leaders to concentrate on delivering on pre-election promises, as time for political rhetoric was over.

They urged the President and Raila to remain together and correct the mistakes that were made in the 1960s.

The leaders urged their counterparts to rally behind Uhuru to ensure the country moves in the right direction.

ALSO READ: Loopholes enabling corruption in Kajiado

On the runaway corruption cases that have hit headlines lately, the leaders asked culprits to give way so that the country could run smoothly.