Former chief denies killing wife over her pride price

| Published Thu, June 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 27th 2018 at 21:03 GMT +3

A former chief charged with killing his wife after a disagreement over her bride price has denied the offence.

Joshua Musikoye, 47, allegedly murdered Mollen Mmogi Lubanga on June 6 in Lunyeria village, Kakamega North.

Court documents show Mmbogi, a former teacher at Chiveli Primary School, died from multiple stabs in the chest.

Musikoye was to visit his in-laws on June 9 to pay bride price. The two had reportedly jointly saved some money, but could not agree on how much was to be paid.

Musikoye is said to have attacked his wife after she confronted him over the matter.

After noticing the offence he had committed, the accused allegedly tried to commit suicide by taking poison but was rushed to Royo Hospital where he was treated.

The court granted him a Sh1 million bond with a surety of similar amount.

The case will be heard on October 22.