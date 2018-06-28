Banker dead after police shooting Next Story
Operation to seize illegal firearms begins Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Rift Valley

EACC singles out revenue system as conduit for corruption

By Peterson Githaiga | Published Thu, June 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 27th 2018 at 20:06 GMT +3

A corruption risk assessment report has singled out a revenue collection system in Kajiado as the major contributor towards wanton corruption.

Speaking in Kajiado town while launching the report yesterday, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission's Dabar Abdi Maalim said a lot needed to be done to seal corruption loopholes.

ALSO READ: Make no mistake, Islam abhors corruption

Mr Maalim said the county revenue collection system was a major cause for worry, adding that the county government had put measures to address the challenge by placing county staff rather than casuals to man revenue collection points.

He commended efforts made by the county in implementing plans outlined by a draft report EACC had presented earlier.

“We will be following closely to see if the recommendations are followed to the letter and we expect to get feedback in the next one month,” said Mr Maalim.

He noted the irregular use of Integrated Financial Management Information System (Ifmis) authorisation credentials by county staff as another loophole for corruption.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

On human resource, the commissioner recommended that job descriptions for county staff be redefined for proper placement of officers in their correct jobs.

Present at the function was Deputy Governor Martin Moshisho, who said the county government was ready to act on the report.

“We are committed to automate revenue collections to avoid losing money,” said Mr Moshisho.

ALSO READ: Why fight against corruption is a facade

RELATED TOPICS:
corruption
EACC
kajiado county

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Make no mistake, Islam abhors corruption

Make no mistake, Islam abhors corruption

Why fight against corruption is a facade

Why fight against corruption is a facade

CJ: Don't blame us if graft cases collapse

CJ: Don't blame us if graft cases collapse

War on corruption: Uhuru throws last dice in bid to secure legacy

War on corruption: Uhuru throws last dice in bid to secure legacy

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Rift Valley

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited