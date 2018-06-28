EACC singles out revenue system as conduit for corruption

| Published Thu, June 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 27th 2018 at 20:06 GMT +3

A corruption risk assessment report has singled out a revenue collection system in Kajiado as the major contributor towards wanton corruption.

Speaking in Kajiado town while launching the report yesterday, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission's Dabar Abdi Maalim said a lot needed to be done to seal corruption loopholes.

Mr Maalim said the county revenue collection system was a major cause for worry, adding that the county government had put measures to address the challenge by placing county staff rather than casuals to man revenue collection points.

He commended efforts made by the county in implementing plans outlined by a draft report EACC had presented earlier.

“We will be following closely to see if the recommendations are followed to the letter and we expect to get feedback in the next one month,” said Mr Maalim.

He noted the irregular use of Integrated Financial Management Information System (Ifmis) authorisation credentials by county staff as another loophole for corruption.

On human resource, the commissioner recommended that job descriptions for county staff be redefined for proper placement of officers in their correct jobs.

Present at the function was Deputy Governor Martin Moshisho, who said the county government was ready to act on the report.

“We are committed to automate revenue collections to avoid losing money,” said Mr Moshisho.

