ODM plans to kick Jumwa out of PSC as crackdown on ‘rebel MPs’ begins

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa could soon lose her enhanced office staff, government vehicle – fueled plus a state driver – and huge sitting allowances extended to her as a member of Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC).

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) stepped up its bid to kick Jumwa out of the influential parliamentary commission on Wednesday following her continued support for Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

The party was on Wednesday evening crafting a letter to National Assembly Speaker Justin Mutiri, giving reasons why it wants her out and her place taken up by another MP.

This was after Speaker Muturi informed Minority Whip Junet Mohammed that the Orange party would require a simple majority vote in the House to remove Jumwa from the position.

Junet had written to Speaker Muturi, seeking advice on the process of removing a PSC commissioner and subsequent process for replacement.

The National Super Alliance (NASA) has Jumwa, George Khaniri (Vihiga) and Benson Momanyi in the PSC.

Sources within ODM said the plot to remove Jumwa from PSC was just the beginning of a major crackdown on the ‘rebel MPs.’

But even in the face of being kicked out of the influential commission, the tough-talking Jumwa has indicated that she would not be cowed.

“There is nothing I have done against the party and there are no wrangles between me and my party leader, Raila Odinga, or the ODM party, and my mingling with other people is an extension of the handshake initiated by Raila,” she said in a previous briefing in Malindi.

