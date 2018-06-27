Ex Kenya Power boss Chumo, former Woman Rep Kajuju land plum jobs

| Published Wed, June 27th 2018 at 16:06, Updated June 27th 2018 at 16:53 GMT +3

Former Kenya Power boss Ben Chumo nominated as SRC Chair

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday nominated the former Kenya Power boss Ben Chumo as Chairman of Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

Chumo is set to be vetted by the National Assembly committee on Finance and National Planning within 14 days according to the SRC Act.

ALSO READ: Nairobi to host US business moguls

Upon approval, he will take over the leadership of the commission after Sarah Serem whose hectic contract ended in December 2017.

Chumo retired as the Managing Director of Kenya Power in January 2017 after attaining the age of 60. The court then suspended a supposed renewal of his term forcing him to exit the company.

President Uhuru also nominated Meru Woman Representative Florence Kajuju, Washington Opiyo and Lucy Ndungu, who is also the registrar of political parties for appointment as members to the Commission on Administrative Justice – Ombudsman.

Washington Opiyo will represent the disabled in the commission.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

Born in 1969, Kajuju, a lawyer, and a former LSK vice chair failed to retain her Meru Woman Representative on a Jubilee ticket to Independent candidate Kawira Mwangaza in the 2017 elections.

The CAJ nominees will be vetted by Justice and Legal Affairs committee within 21 days according to CAJ Acts.