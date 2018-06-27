Damning claims on fired Brand Kenya CEO Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Ex Kenya Power boss Chumo, former Woman Rep Kajuju land plum jobs

By Mercy Asamba | Published Wed, June 27th 2018 at 16:06, Updated June 27th 2018 at 16:53 GMT +3
Former Kenya Power boss Ben Chumo nominated as SRC Chair

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday nominated the former Kenya Power boss Ben Chumo as Chairman of Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

Chumo is set to be vetted by the National Assembly committee on Finance and National Planning within 14 days according to the SRC Act.

ALSO READ: Nairobi to host US business moguls

 Upon approval, he will take over the leadership of the commission after Sarah Serem whose hectic contract ended in December 2017.

Chumo retired as the Managing Director of Kenya Power in January 2017 after attaining the age of 60. The court then suspended a supposed renewal of his term forcing him to exit the company.

President Uhuru also nominated Meru Woman Representative Florence Kajuju, Washington Opiyo and Lucy Ndungu, who is also the registrar of political parties for appointment as members to the Commission on Administrative Justice – Ombudsman.

Washington Opiyo will represent the disabled in the commission. 

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

Born in 1969, Kajuju, a lawyer, and a former LSK vice chair failed to retain her Meru Woman Representative on a Jubilee ticket to Independent candidate Kawira Mwangaza in the 2017 elections.

The CAJ nominees will be vetted by Justice and Legal Affairs committee within 21 days according to CAJ Acts.

RELATED TOPICS:
Uhuru Kenyatta
Kenya Power
Ben Chumo

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

War on corruption: Uhuru throws last dice in bid to secure legacy

War on corruption: Uhuru throws last dice in bid to secure legacy

Jubilee has already collapsed

Jubilee has already collapsed

Cracks in Jubilee widen

Cracks in Jubilee widen

Waiguru assures of counties' support in implementation of affordable housing agenda

Waiguru assures of counties' support in implementation of affordable housing agenda

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited