Businesses paralysed as heavy rains render West Pokot roads impassible

| Published Wed, June 27th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 26th 2018 at 23:06 GMT +3

A rider enjoys a ride at a season river in Adurkoit village in West Pokot County. The seasonal rivers usually cause flash floods that has claimed lives and caused destruction of property. [Kevin Tunoi/Standard]

Heavy rains have rendered many roads in the county impassable.

Several bridges have been washed away, and farmers and traders unable to get to markets to sell their produce are counting their losses.

ALSO READ: Cost of rains as Kenyans defy orders to leave danger zones

Chepkotii Bridge in Siyoi ward has been damaged by flood waters and Muruny Bridge in Lelan ward is in a poor state.

The bridge is used by farmers and businessmen to Makutano Township in Kapenguria and patients going to the Kapenguria County Referral Hospital.

Commuters from Chepkotii village and Makutano town have to use the longer Talau-Kaibos-Siyoi road to get to Kapenguria.

Residents want the county and national governments to repair the roads.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

William Longiroi said students at Chesogon Secondary School were facing challenges getting to the institution after Muruny River broke its banks and rendered a shorter route impassible.

“We may not afford to pay our children’s school fees since our farm produce is rotting in the farms, parents have to go and help their children cross Muruny River," he said.

Ben Meriankole, the Chepkotii Primary School headmaster, said pupils were staying at home because of the poor road and the impassable bridge.

Elsewhere, more than 300 farmers and traders in Lelan ward, Pokot South, were counting their losses after the Saramee-Cheparten–Kaptabuk road was rendered impassable after four days of heavy rain.

ALSO READ: Elgeyo residents live in fear of landslides

Farmers have lost thousands of litres of milk and fresh produce such as vegetables and Irish potatoes have gone to waste.

Use donkeys

Some farmers are using donkeys to transport their produce.

Samuel Korinyang, a farmer, said the region’s economy was affected by the poor state of the roads.

“We are hiring tractors to transport milk to the cooling plant. Even the tractors right now are not helping us because they cannot ply the bad roads. Many farmers in the area are now involved in agricultural activities and hence need good roads to transport their produce,” said Mr Korinyang.

The weatherman this month predicted heavy rains to be more than 40mm in 24 hours, were expected to affect some parts of Rift Valley, Central and Northern regions.