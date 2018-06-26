Over 400 students spend night in cold as fire destroys dormitory

| Published Tue, June 26th 2018 at 14:54, Updated June 26th 2018 at 15:00 GMT +3

What was left of the girls’ dormitory after the school fire. [Jacinta Mutura, Standard]

More than 400 students of Tigithi Secondary School on Laikipia County spent the night in the cold after their dormitory caught fire Monday night.

The dormitory and property worth millions of shillings were destroyed. Boxes, uniforms, bedding, beds and books were reduced to ashes.

The yesterday's night incident occurred at 8pm when students were still in night preps.

"We heard screams and when we went out we saw the dormitory fiercely burning, "said the dormitory captain adding that the dormitory was used by students from form one to form three.

Although there were no casualties students' items were destroyed as they had just resumed from midterm holiday.

Parents who went to check on their children said they could not extinguish the fire as it was fiercely spreading.

"We rushed to the school to check on the children but luckily no one was injured. We hope the school will do thorough investigation to establish the real cause of the fire, "said Teresa Murugi.

The county director for education Yusuf Jilo said they suspected the fire was caused by an electric fault. There were no casualties during the fire which parents described as spreading very fast. [Jacinta Mutura, Standard]

Incidentally one day before the students broke for midterm two weeks ago, another dorm caught fire destroying properties belonging to form four students.

"We find it strange because the first incident happened similar to this one because it happened at about 8pm and the students were breaking for holiday. In this one the boys had just reported back from midterm, "said Jilo.

He said they were holding a meeting with the board of management to decide whether the students would be sent home.

"We don't know the cause of fire but police are investigating. I believe they will get to the root of the matter and take necessary action," he said.