Two women die after inhaling toxic gas in Shauri Moyo, Nairobi

Two women died after they inhaled a toxic gas from a burning jiko in Shauri Moyo, Nairobi.

The two had lit the jiko to boil githeri (a mixture of beans and maize).

Their bodies were found on their beds Monday. A third victim was saved and rushed to hospital.

Buruburu head of Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Jeremiah Ikiao said the victims were discovered by one of their friends who had visited.

“A burning jiko with githeri was found in their kitchen and we suspect this was the cause of the deaths. The third victim is unconscious in hospital,” said Ikiao.

He, however, said they would conduct an autopsy on the bodies to establish the cause of the death.

A burning jiko produces poisonous carbon monoxide gas that is deadly. Police say they were called and informed of the incident long after it had happened. The bodies were moved to the mortuary. Authorities have advised the public to avoid using jikos to warm themselves during this cold season and want those who do so to have well ventilated house.

In Kenya, jiko is more commonly known as the silent killer for victims whose only mistake is an innate desire to keep warm behind closed doors during the cold weather.

Last year in June, a family of three was found dead in their rooms after they inhaled poisonous gas from a burning jiko in Nairobi's Dandora estate.

In February 2016, three people died in Mukuru slums in Nairobi, due to carbon monoxide poisoning as they were boiling githeri on a jiko.

The colourless gas is not only emitted by burning charcoal but you can inhale it in the environment while travelling in cars, at work, visiting urban places where fuel is burnt or even in the house while cooking.

After breathing in carbon monoxide, it enters the blood, mixes with the red blood cells haemoglobin to form poisonous carboxyhaemoglobin which results in the blood being unable to carry oxygen.

Nairobi police boss Joseph Ole Tito advised residents to avoid using jikos to warm themselves or boil food in poorly ventilated houses.

“Let people know jikos are silent killers and should be avoided at all costs or handled with care,” said Tito.