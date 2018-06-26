TSC interdicts Chebuyusi principal, two teachers over negligence of duty

| Published Tue, June 26th 2018 at 10:52, Updated June 26th 2018 at 14:28 GMT +3

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has interdicted Chebuyusi High School Principal, Mr Boniface Okoth over alleged negligence of duty.

Besides Mr Okoth, two other teachers, Mr Anerico Makokha and Mr Antony Wekesa were also interdicted.

The communication came from Ms Mary Rotich, Acting Director, Teacher Management, at the Teachers Service Commission.

The former principal and the two teachers are accused of negligence of duty when they were preparing students to sit for Chemistry and Biology Papers during in last year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams.

Mr Anerico Makokha had already been transferred to St Mathias Mwitoti Secondary School early this year.

Speaking to the Standard on Tuesday after handing over to the Acting principal, Mr Andrew Wanjala (has been deputy in charge of administration), Mr Okoth said he was interdicted over negligence of duties during last year’s KCSE exams.

“I have been given 21 days to respond to the allegations to the disciplinary committee. I wish I was interdicted alone and not with the two teachers who are innocent,” said Okoth.

He added: “At least I have been given the opportunity to share a table with my employer for rewarding me with punishment for posting exemplary results over the years as the principal,” he said.

Okoth said he was ready to pay the ultimate price following the cancellation of the 190 students who sat for 2017 KCSE exams and exuded confidence that he will be vindicated of any wrong doing saying the school posted genuine results.

Early this year, the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) cancelled the school's results over what they termed collusion in Biology and Chemistry examinations.

This is despite KNEC having ranked Chebuyusi as the top school in Kakamega county and position 16 nationally, with a mean score of 8.911.

The school recorded a 100 per cent transition to university with all students getting C+ and above.

The exams body canceled the results a month later following the release of the exams on December 20 last year citing collusion in the Biology and Chemistry papers.

Agitated parents of the 190 students sued the examination council and High Court Judge George Odunga quashed the decision by KNEC to annul the results on grounds that the move was in consistence with the law.

Justice Odunga ordered for the release of the results but KNEC appealed against that verdict but didn’t bring evidence to court after 14 days forcing parents to go back to the corridors of justice seeking redress.

Mr Okoth said following the elapse of 14 days, the parents went to court after KNEC failed to release the results, saying High Court Judge John Motivo is expected to deliver his verdict on the same in September 24, this year.

“The ruling was pushed to September since all judges are on recess for two months. I was directed by Education Principal Secretary, Dr Belio Kipsang to register again the affected pupils and after doing so, they declined to come back to class until the matter is solved,” he said.

Adding "I am leaving the school in good hands and I am sure our resolve to post good results this year still remains. We have done our best in preparing the candidates."

Acting principal, Mr Andrew Wanjala noted that it will be a challenge to communicate to students and parents about the changes.

He said he will ensure no programs at the school are interrupted urging students and other stakeholders to be calm.

"It will not be easy to communicate this to our students that are why I am consulting other stakeholders on how to handle it. We will be forced to have counseling sessions with the students," said Wanjala.

Mr Wanjala said when the students got wind that there principal had been interdicted; they were resistance about the idea and almost went on rampage.

“Outside forces are fighting the principal and the school at large. We want him vindicated of any wrong doing as fast as possible so that he can come and continue discharging his duties as principal,” said the Acting Principal.