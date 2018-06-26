Muthurwa estate target for flattening

| Published Tue, June 26th 2018 at 07:34, Updated June 26th 2018 at 07:40 GMT +3

A section of Muthurwa in Nairobi. The estate is earmarked for demolition to pave way for a road. [File, Standard]

Residents of Muthurwa estate in Nairobi have protested the planned demolition of their houses.

The demolition of Muthurwa Estate and part of Marikiti market is supposed to take place next month to pave way for the construction of a new market and a road by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The residents marched to the Chief’s office, unfortunately for them he was not available to answer their questions.

They complained that the area chief who was only identified as Kanyiri has not been listening to their plight and has been dishonest in matters to do with those who will be affected by the demolitions.

According to Muthurwa Residents Welfare Association Chairman, Patrick Kamotho, they were promised that the affected residents would receive a disturbance allowance until completion of the construction of low cost houses, which they are not sure if they would be given a priority in occupancy.

“We were told that traders will be moved to Muthurwa market, we do have a problem with that if there are proper consultations between us, the company involved and the government,” Kamotho held.

The residents accused Kanyiri of being untruthful when coming up with a list of those affected, who are set to receive a disturbance allowance.

Kamotho said that there was supposed to be a door to door household survey in May to find out who would be affected in the demolition.

“The chief has come up with a new list in which none of those who will be affected by the project are present and a household survey has not been conducted up to now,” said Kamotho.

He held that it had come to their knowledge that Kanyiri was receiving handouts from people who wanted to be included in the said list.

“We need people who are trusted to conduct the household survey because if the chief is already compromised, those who gave him money will still be included in the list,” Kamotho said.

But some residents came out and termed the demolition as an illegality because the deed lease disowns anything that would destroy the houses.

“The duration of this lease is 99 years, it is supposed to expire in 2032, so one cannot demolish or do any commercial venture, it is solely for residential purposes,” said Humphrey Njuguna, a resident.

He added that 5.4 acres of land cannot be taken from the estate to build a market because according to the constitution there is no guarantee that residents should be provided with a place to work, they can hustle their own way.

They urged the chief to address the issue with them and direct them to where they would go when their houses get wrecked.

Priscilla Katumbe, an elderly woman who has live in Muthurwa for years complained saying that she was not aware that her block would be demolished as well.

She said that they are not opposed to development, but solutions should be offered to those who will be affected.

“We have children, we have businesses here, we have taken loans to educate our children and do business, we should at least be shown where to go,” said Katumbe.