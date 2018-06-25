MP Arama and co-accused charged with land fraud

| Published Mon, June 25th 2018 at 15:43, Updated June 25th 2018 at 15:49 GMT +3

Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama in the dock at a Milimani court. He was charged with fraudulently acquiring a piece of land. [George Njunge, Standard]

Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama has been charged with fraudulent acquisition of land.

Mr Arama, together with his co-accused Kennedy Begi Onkaba, appeared before Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti in Nairobi.

They denied seven counts of conspiracy to defraud.

They are said to have committed the offences between August 3, 2015, and August 11, 2015.

The prosecution said the two conspired to defraud Ahmed Muhammad Nisar of his plot in Nakuru municipality.

The two are said to have pretended that they were carrying out a genuine land transfer of plot Nakuru Municipality block 6/95 within Nakuru County to Samuel Otara Arama.

Sale agreement

Arama was also charged with making a land sale agreement without lawful authority in respect of plot Nakuru Municipality block 6/95, the property of Nisar, purporting it to have been signed by Yusuf Mustafa Ratemo.

In another count, Arama was charged with uttering a land sale agreement to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission investigators purporting to have been signed by Mr Ratemo.

On August 7, 2015, Arama was accused that at the offices of the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development in Nakuru Town, he willfully procured the issuance of certificate of lease and registration of transfer of lease of plot Nakuru Municipality Block 6/95 to himself.

The magistrate will rule on their bail application tomorrow.