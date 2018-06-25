Waiguru warns cabinet not using county money

| Published Mon, June 25th 2018 at 12:37, Updated June 25th 2018 at 12:42 GMT +3

Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru (PHOTO: Standard)

KIRINYAGA, KENYA: Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has read the riot's act to her cabinet members against absenteeism and poor service delivery.

In a hard hitting lecture to County Executive Committee (CEC) members, Waiguru said those living in Nairobi and commuting daily should relocate to the county for efficiency and prompt delivery of service.

ALSO READ: Waiguru to sue Nyali MP Mohammed Ali

"If you are a CEC in Kirinyaga County, you should live in Kirinyaga county...don't walk to the office at 9.00 am and you start telling me that you commute from Nairobi. You took a job in Kirinyaga not Nairobi so I expect you to be in the office by 8.00am," Waiguru told the CECs.

She warned she will no longer tolerate under performance and laxity in her government.

The governor said it had come to her notice that some departments within the county government had a slow absorption of funds hence affecting service delivery.

“There are departments lagging behind, they never put request for funds so they are not absorbing funds. Don't expect any mercy from me, I will sack you," the governor said.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

The governor told the 10 CECs in her government to work hard towards the realisation of the betterment of Kirinyaga people through the implementation of the Mountain Cities Blue print which seeks to improve Agricultural, health and Industrialisation sectors.

Addressing a joint meeting between CECs and Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) Waiguru said she would not take excuses for non-performance.

Waiguru expressed disappointment to the Transport CEC whose six month target was to do 217 kilometres of road but was yet to realise it.

“Unless we see meaningful changes within the stipulated time frame, I will have no alternative than to crack the whip for the sake of Wanjiku who gave us these jobs to serve her,”she warned.

ALSO READ: Governor Waiguru warns against poisonous sugar

She added: "This County is in the mood for development and the Executive members must be ready to meet the high expectations that the residents had placed on them upon their appointment to the office."

Waiguru's concerns comes in the wake of complaints from MCAs that some departments in the county government had performed poorly for the past eight months.

The MCAs raised concerns that some departments had not even presented their budgetary proposals for considerations.