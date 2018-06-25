Big water plan for dry villages finally pays off

| Published Mon, June 25th 2018 at 10:43, Updated June 25th 2018 at 10:46 GMT +3

Pupils of Materine Primary School in Kipkona, Igembe Central, at a borehole sank by the county. The county plans to sink up to 100 boreholes by December this year. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

The county in collaboration with the national government is planning to dig 600 water pans in arid and semi-arid areas.

Already, 200 water pans have been dug in Buuri and parts of Nyambene to provide water for small-scale irrigation and domestic use.

Up to 40 boreholes have been sunk in the area, with 60 more expected by December this year.

Water and Irrigation Executive Misheck Mutuma said the project would empower farmers, who, in the past, have had poor harvests, leading to severe food shortages and reliance on relief food.

“The idea is to trap or harvest rainwater for the farmers in water-scarce regions. We are partnering with the national government to provide water for agriculture. We expect construction of several dams in Nyambene funded by the national government to commence before long,” said Mr Mutuma.

According to Mutuma, the 200 complete pans and the 400 they are planning to build, will address water shortage in Buuri, Tigania West, Tigania East, Igembe Central and Igembe North sub counties.

The county plans to spend Sh590 million to sink 500 boreholes in the next five years.

Out of the 100 boreholes that the county plans to sink by December this year, 40 have been completed and are already supplying water to numerous households and institutions.

“The agreement we have with the contractor is that we shall only pay for a borehole with adequate amount of clean water,” he said.

Adequate water

“The contractor will not be paid for any borehole that yields no water and will have to sink another until adequate water is found,” he added.

Last week, workers at the company struck huge amounts of water at Materine Primary School in Igembe Central sub-county.

According to the water executive, samples of water from all new boreholes will be tested at the Meru Water company laboratories.

Water committees have been formed to manage each borehole, with every household paying a one-off fee of Sh200.

“The committee is composed of four residents, ward administrator, the chief and a member of the ward development committee. The money is for repairs and a watchman’s salary. We want the community to own the project and maintain it,” said Mutuma.

Community ownership is already paying off at Kangeta borehole in Igembe Central sub-county, where the drilling firm has struck huge amounts of water. Here, residents have raised Sh1 million to expand the project.

