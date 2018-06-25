Photos: Kibera comes alive with music festival

| Published Mon, June 25th 2018 at 07:43, Updated June 25th 2018 at 07:55 GMT +3

Riruta Satelite Primary School pupils perform during the 10th annual Kibera Music Festival in Nairobi yesterday. [David Njaaga, Standard]

Primary and secondary school students in Kibera, Nairobi, showcased their talents during 10th Annual Kibera Music Festival.

Mbagathi High School came alive with various performances at the two-day event that ended yesterday. Red Rose Primary School pupils perform during the event. [David Njaaga, Standard]

Students, teachers, parents and residents in the constituency gathered for the musical festival under the theme: leave no one behind.

The annual event celebrates the social and cultural diversity of the residents.

Hope Ochieng Wambui caused excitement with a spoke word performance on the big four agenda.

Mbagathi Road Primary School took to the stage with a Gikuyu folk song performed during harvest season.

Elite Visionary High School showcased a Nubian traditional dance common during wedding ceremonies.

Star Rise High School presented a Teso folk song that is synonymous with child naming ceremony.

Awarded Nairobi Women Rep Esther Passaris and Kibra MP Ken Okoth join Elite Visionary High School students for a dance. [David Njaaga, Standard]

Students were awarded for performances in music, drama, spoken word and dancing.

Kibra MP Ken Okoth, who is also the patron of the event, said this would go a long way in ensuring the Sustainable Development Goals are achieved.

“We expect to leave no one behind in attaining the sustainable development goals”, said Mr Okoth. Elite Visionary High School students perform a song at the event. [David Njaaga, Standard]

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris and other leaders attended the event.