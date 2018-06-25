Photos: Kibera comes alive with music festival

Primary and secondary school students in Kibera, Nairobi, showcased their talents during 10th Annual Kibera Music Festival.
Mbagathi High School came alive with various performances at the two-day event that ended yesterday.
Students, teachers, parents and residents in the constituency gathered for the musical festival under the theme: leave no one behind.
The annual event celebrates the social and cultural diversity of the residents.
Hope Ochieng Wambui caused excitement with a spoke word performance on the big four agenda.
Mbagathi Road Primary School took to the stage with a Gikuyu folk song performed during harvest season.
Elite Visionary High School showcased a Nubian traditional dance common during wedding ceremonies.
Star Rise High School presented a Teso folk song that is synonymous with child naming ceremony.
Awarded
Students were awarded for performances in music, drama, spoken word and dancing.
Kibra MP Ken Okoth, who is also the patron of the event, said this would go a long way in ensuring the Sustainable Development Goals are achieved.
“We expect to leave no one behind in attaining the sustainable development goals”, said Mr Okoth.
Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris and other leaders attended the event.