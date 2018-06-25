Tiaty MP William Kamket warns Coast residents against DP Ruto

| Published Mon, June 25th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 24th 2018 at 22:18 GMT +3

Tiaty MP William Kamket

Tiaty MP William Kamket has accused Deputy President William Ruto of riding on the March 9 truce between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga to hoodwink Coast residents.

Kamket, an ally of Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, urged Coast residents and ODM MPs to reject Ruto's overtures and rally behind the President.

Speaking in Kwale on Saturday during the homecoming party of Kwale Deputy Speaker Andrew Mulei, the Kanu MP claimed the legislators were being misused by the DP to solidify support for his 2022 presidential bid.

“I ask them (ODM rebels), if they support Raila Odinga, who is now with President Uhuru, why should they then go to the DP when they are more close to the presidency?” posed Mr Kamket.

A recent Coast tour by Ruto and Gideon has created rifts among local leaders. Several ODM MPs have declared support for the DP.

Kamket said the Kenyatta, Raila and Moi axis would guarantee the region economic, political and social prosperity.

Meanwhile, a section of leaders in Kwale has asked Gideon Moi to initiate talks with Raila to come up with a formidable political force in 2022.

Kwale Speaker Sammy Ruwa, Women Representative Zuleikha Hassan and a host of MCAs said rebel ODM MPs had betrayed the voters.