Shocking reality for Kebs bosses as police dig in

By Cyrus Ombati | Published Sun, June 24th 2018 at 19:03, Updated June 24th 2018 at 19:08 GMT +3
Charles Ongwae
Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) MD Charles Ongwae

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) Managing Director Charles Ongwae and nine other officials are likely to spend more days in police custody.

They are expected to appear in court on Monday for formal plea over various charges, including attempted murder.

Officials aware of the plans revealed that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) planned to oppose their bail applications, citing threats to their safety and ongoing investigations.

The suspects, who were arrested on Friday, have been at the Parklands Police Station.

Those arrested alongside Ongwae were Eric Chesire (quality assurance director), Peter Kinyanjui (inspection manager, Kilindini), Martin Nyakiamo (regional manager, Coast) and Pole Mwangeni (port health officer), Eric Ochieng’ (tender committee), Eric Kimutai, Cathrine Bowen, Robin Shake, Roda Kirui and John Rukaria.

They will be charged with attempted murder, aiding a felony, abuse of office, breach of trust and selling substandard goods. They will be charged jointly with Karim Lofti, Marika Kirama and Yunes Addou, who are directors of OCP Kenya, the firm accused of importing substandard fertiliser.

