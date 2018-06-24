ODM youths demonstrate in Malindi over Aisha Jumwa’s support for DP Ruto

| Published Sun, June 24th 2018 at 17:55, Updated June 24th 2018 at 18:24 GMT +3

Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa

Malindi Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) supporters staged demonstrations on Sunday over Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa’s criticism of the party and her open declaration of support for Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

The ODM supporters led by Paul Mzungu demanded the party to take immediate disciplinary action against Aisha and remove her from the Parliamentary Service Commission.

ALSO READ: Aisha Jumwa heckled over allegiance to Ruto (Video)

Aisha did not return calls or respond to messages from The Standard when we sought her opinion.

Mzungu narrated events that led to her election saying that were it not for the Orange party and its strong support in the region, Jumwa could not have been the MP for Malindi.

He recalled the events preceding the 2017 general election when supporters disregarded Willy Mtengo in the ODM nominations stage and gave Jumwa the power to fly the party flag in the general election. Willy Mtengo later vied as an independent candidate.

“We abandoned learned candidates and settled for her but instead of serving us the people and doing what pertains to party principals, she went forth to abuse the party that made her who she is by claiming that she is the one who made ODM what it is,” he said.

Mzungu challenged Jumwa to resign and seek fresh mandate under the Jubilee party adding that they will start collecting signatures and pressure the IEBC to conduct a by-election in the constituency.

Mohammed Sheik, said Jumwa should be ejected from the party as soon as practicable, adding that the only politicians they recognized in the region as leaders were Mombasa governor Hassan Joho and his Kilifi counterpart Amason Kingi.

“The only people who can give us direction on whether to abandon ODM in coast region is Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and our governor Amason Kingi,” he added.

ALSO READ: Migori’s buffalo bellows even in the quiet of death