Firm denies claims into fertilizer accusations amid KEBS arrests

| Published Sun, June 24th 2018 at 14:24, Updated June 24th 2018 at 15:07 GMT +3

Some of products impounded in Bomet town during an operation to flash out counterfeit goods. [Gilbert Kimutai/Standard]

OCP Africa says it is surprised at the accusations made against it and its directors concerning the importation into Kenya of fertilizers that were allegedly non-compliant with Kenyan regulatory standards.

OCP Kenya, the firm accused of importing substandard fertilizer is among those to be charged with attempted murder, aiding the commission if a felony, abuse of office, breach of trust and selling substandard goods.

ALSO READ: Public deserves to know the truth about contraband sugar

The directors who are being sought after include Karim Lofti, Marika Kirama and Yunes Addou.

“We reject these claims in their entirety as they reflect neither the commercial practices nor the rigorous quality-assurance processes to which OCP Kenya adheres. Indeed, OCP Kenya complied fully with Kenyan procedures and regulations in place in connection with the cargo targeted by this action,” said a statement by the company.

The statement added the full compliance of this cargo with such procedures and regulations has been indisputably confirmed by independent expert analyses performed by several internationally renowned inspection agencies (SGS, Bureau Veritas and Cropnuts).

It added the OCP Group strictly observes the highest national and international legal standards and best practices in its operations worldwide.

“As evidenced by its activities on the ground, OCP Kenya is no exception and has, as a mission, to continuously act for the benefit of Kenyan agricultural development.”

The statement added in this vein, the new customized fertilizers introduced by OCP Kenya have been very successful.

These micronutrient-enriched products have been adapted specifically to local soils and crops following research and development efforts conducted in cooperation with Kenyan research laboratories.

These new customized fertilizers have demonstrated their positive effect on farmers in terms of yield and competitiveness, the statement said.

ALSO READ: How mercury finds itself in your sugar

“While we intend to actively and fully cooperate with the Kenyan authorities in connection with this matter, we reserve our rights to take legal action against the parties behind these baseless and opportunistic accusations.”