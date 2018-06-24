Group wages war on online sex pests

| Published Sun, June 24th 2018 at 09:54, Updated June 24th 2018 at 10:05 GMT +3

A human rights group has commissioned a pilot study on how to prevent online sexual exploitation of teenagers.

Terres des Hommes of Netherlands has outlined five information campaigns through which online child sexual exploitation will be fought in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kisumu before being rolled out nationally.

The group was behind the report on how children in Nairobi and Coast were being lured into sexual exploitation online.

Interactive awareness sessions with parents, caregivers and communities on online safety of children is one of the steps being put in place in the efforts made in collaboration with State Department of Children’s Services and NGOs, said Christoncia Eliazer, a project officer.