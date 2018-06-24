Uhuru’s kin wins back inheritance in long legal tussle Next Story
Fear as child defiled and murdered

Published Sun, June 24th 2018

Another nursery school pupil has been raped and killed in Murang’a County.

The minor’s body was discovered on Friday a day after she failed to return home from nursery school in Kamatuto village in Mathioya Sub-county.

Villagers blamed the increased incidents of rape and murders on bhang smoking, which cartels have continued to supply in the area despite surveillance.

Death of the nursery pupil follows that of a Standard three pupil from Kigumo Sub-county two weeks ago.

Gitugi MCA Samuel Kihurunjo called on security officers to conduct investigations and bring to book the criminal elements.

“We need the culprits in custody and charged with murder. Murang’a has earned negative publicity following deaths of children,” he said.

