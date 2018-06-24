DP Ruto says propaganda won't stop him from making development tours across the country

| Published Sun, June 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 23rd 2018 at 19:55 GMT +3

Deputy President William Ruto being installed as a 'Maasai elder' at Naikarra Primary in Narok West. With him are from left Narok Governor Samuel Tunai and Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo. [Photo: Robert Kiplagat]

Deputy President William Ruto has said he is not about to stop his cross-country tour, noting that his shuttle trips are aimed at ensuring that Jubilee’s development pledges are fulfilled.

Ruto, who spoke at Naikarra Boarding Primary School in Narok West where he led a fundraiser in aid of the school’s infrastructure, reiterated that no amount of propaganda from his critics would stop him from spreading the Jubilee agenda.

“Our agenda of uniting and delivering development is unstoppable. I hear some people talking here and there but nothing will stop us from doing what is right. We shall defend our track record by all means and will ensure that no one derails it,” he said.

He added: “As top Jubilee leadership we are firm, decided and resolved in ensuring that our flagship projects such as the Standard Gauge Railway, roads, health services, water and education through the Big Four agenda remain uninterrupted.”

The DP brushed off those criticising his trips, also known as ‘kutangatanga’, saying that it was upon Kenyans to judge him.

“Kenyans are very bright people. Let the politicians continue spreading propaganda but in the end they know their destiny.”

The deputy president, who was hosted by Governor Samuel Tunai and MP Gabriel Tongoyo, pledged projects worth millions of shillings to the county.

Among the projects he touched on include over 400 kilometres of new tarmac roads currently under construction and Sh1 billion to increase the number of households connected to the electricity grid from the current 40,000 to 65,000 in the second phase of the Last Mile connectivity project.

Ruto, however, steered clear of 2022 politics saying that he would cross that bridge when he got to it. “When that time comes, we shall come and talk; but as for now, I leave 2022 to God.”

Governor Tunai hailed the government for launching multi-billion shilling road projects across the county.

“In under five years, Jubilee has done a lot in Narok. For the first time in 50 years we have new tarmac roads in our county,” said Tunai.