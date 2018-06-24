Why no one picks this CEO’s calls

| Published Sun, June 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 23rd 2018 at 17:46 GMT +3

A non-performing CEO in an energy parastatal is a bitter and frustrated man.

After failing to meet his targets two and a half years into the job, the budget for the parastatal was recently slashed to a pitiable figure.

This means the man, whose term is about to end, will only be remembered by his staff for the love of sausages, samosas and pancakes which he enjoyed from a kitchen he established immediately he was hired.

So unpopular is the CEO among staff and government circles that his term will certainly not be renewed. In the meantime frantic calls to his political benefactor have hit a brick wall. No one wants to be associated with a flop.

Strange driving school in city

Care to ‘learn’ driving for a song? Well, we’re reliably told that a senior cop in the sprawling town of Kitengela is running a fleet of salon cars operating as driving schools.

For as little as Sh50 per session, you get ‘driving skills’ from the small cars operated silently. However, the worrying part is where do you then get a driving licence, after the lessons?

The risk put on the ‘students’ and other motorists is also a huge worry that should concern the authorities and the town’s residents.

How callous can individuals be considering that some of these ‘learners’ might finally end up as matatu drivers or even ordinary motorists on our roads?

Which way for homeless party?

A popular political party is weighing options after it received a notice kicking it out of its rented headquarters in Nairobi.

The party has until end of this month to exit the posh building.

The landlord, according to sources within the party, has turned a deaf ear to please by the party’s bigwigs who he previously wined and dined with.

There’s confusion because no one has an idea where a new headquarters will be found and how soon it will be. In politics, they say, a day a long period.

