Another nursery school pupil defiled and murdered in Murang’a

| Published Sat, June 23rd 2018 at 14:53, Updated June 23rd 2018 at 14:58 GMT +3

Mathioya OCPD Pauline Mwangi in a file photo. [Courtesy]

Another nursery school pupil has been raped and killed in Murang’a County.

The minor's body was discovered on Friday a day after she failed to return home from nursery school in Kamatuto village in Mathioya Sub-county.

ALSO READ: Agony of families that lost their property to landslides

Villagers blamed the increased incidents of rape and murders on bhang smoking, which cartels have continued to supply in the area despite surveillance.

Death of the nursery pupil follows that of a Standard three pupil from Kigumo Sub-county two weeks ago.

Gitugi MCA Samuel Kihurunjo called on security officers to conduct investigations and bring to book the criminal elements.

“We need the culprits in custody and charged with murder. Murang’a has earned negative publicity following deaths of children,” he said.

Mathioya OCPD Pauline Mwangi said the minor’s body was discovered in thickets shortly after 4PM.

“Child molestation of any form is a crime, the police are on the ground gathering information into the incidents,” she said calling on members of the public to volunteer information that would assist in arrest of the culprits.

A month ago, a nurse school child was raped and murdered in Ichichi area in Kangema after she was called by a stranger.

Last week, a body of a girl who had gone missing for 11 days, her body was discovered in a community dam in Ngiya village in Gatanga sub county.

ALSO READ: Jubilee MP goes after randy men

Her eyes had been gouged out, nails removed and hairs shaved.