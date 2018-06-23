Ruto: Some people trying to undermine Jubilee Government

| Published Sat, June 23rd 2018 at 11:28, Updated June 23rd 2018 at 11:35 GMT +3

DP William Ruto chats with Cardinal John Njue (L), Githunguri MP Gabriel Kago and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wa during a meeting at St. Joseph Secondary school in Githunguri, Kiambu. [Charles Kimani, DPPS]

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday claimed there are people trying to undermine the work and track record of Jubilee government.

Ruto who spoke in Kiambu County said some people who he did not name had formed a habit of inciting the people and enhancing propaganda against the government for their own selfish gain.

He said the group has turned to the media and social media to discredit the government through spreading lies and propaganda.

The DP said Jubilee government track record was clear for everyone to see and spoke for itself and warned those trying to undermine the state that they will fail in their resolve.

'Facts and reality is certainly stubborn. No one can write-off 7000 kilometres of road, Standard gauge railway, six million Kenyans connected to power all work done by the jubilee government, 'said Ruto.

He warned the detractors to know that nothing would destruct President Uhuru Kenyatta, him and the government from uniting the country and realising development.

' When we came together in 2013, it was for the sole purpose to unite and transform the country through a clear manifesto that will change the lives of Kenyans, 'he said.

Ruto warned a section of jubilee leaders and government officials who he said had formed groups which were trying to divide the government.

' Those people going to the media and social media with propaganda and with incitement should stop. Jubilee government is one under one leader and we have no space for divisions and groupings, 'said Ruto.

The DP said the government will remain focused on uniting Kenyans and initiating development without listening to critics and detractors.

' Those people trying to pull us down are wasting their time since we are focused and have not lost network. We will soon meet with them on judgement day when Kenyans will decide on who worked for them and who did not, 'he said.

Ruto called on Kenyans to continue supporting the government as it goes on rolling out development projects among them roads, electricity connection, building hospitals and providing water.

The DP made the remarks at St Joseph Secondary School in Githunguri, Kiambu County during a fundraiser in aid of the school' s infrastructure development.

He announced the government will give Sh20 million for the project and give his personal donation of Sh3 million and Sh2 million from the president.