Accolades flow for Migori senator despite wrangles in family

| Published Sat, June 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 23rd 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3

Migori County Senator Ben Oluoch Okello shakes hands with ODM leader Raila Odinga (Left) (Caleb Kingwara, Standard)

In summary Senator Ben Oluoch Okello to be buried on July 9, amid fears of family divisions

To the people of Migori, he was a legend, a man who rose from nothing to senator without the charade, bribes or witch-hunt

A few minutes after midnight on Monday, cries of Jowi! rented the air in Kanyimach village, Migori County.

The ‘buffalo’ had fallen. Luo tradition dictates that when a buffalo falls, the ground on which it once roamed has to be shaken through thumping of feet.

And the stillness of the air he once breathed has to be disturbed with piercing shrieks. When this happens, the message will be passed. It is a rite reserved for only a few. The community heroes.

Senator Ben Oluoch Okello was dead, after battling throat cancer for almost one year. To the people of Migori, he was a legend, a man who rose from nothing and shot to be a senator without the charade, bribes or witch-hunt that defined last year’s elections.

Sultry voice

“We chose him even before he came to to tell us he wanted to be our senator,” said Jecinter Achieng’, a teacher.

Whenever Oluoch stepped out, youths would chant: “B.O.O!” It was an endearing name he got when he was a breakfast show host at Kenya Broadcasting Cooperation (KBC) and later Radio Ramogi. Upon hearing his name, Oluoch would bow or do a slow jig that would crack up the crowd.

“He was a Migosi, a title reserved for those who have helped the community,” David Osiany, a Rongo politician said on the day Oluoch died.

Oluoch’s former colleagues reinforced the statement, saying his radio show was dedicated to development issues. It started with a gospel segment at 5am and peaked into political and health discussions as the morning wore on. He was charming. His sultry voice and prowess in dholuo earned him the title: Jalendo marahiri; a broadcaster par excellence.

Dholuo rolled easily off his tongue, and his choice of words left listeners in awe and stitches. Many of them did not know that he had started out as a technician, wiping microphones and repairing wires before he developed an interest in radio. When he tried it, he became an instant hit.

His charm, it seems, was not reserved to the airwaves. Women often fell for him. In a recent obituary, BOO is said to have fathered more than 25 children.

He was 55 by the time of death, with his oldest being in his 30s, and youngest less than a year old. His name dominated social media, with many calling him “a real African man” for not going slow on his role of procreation.

Talks of divisions in his family have since emerged, threatening to crack the well-kept image he projected during elections. The image of a man in control who had everything in order. The only thing missing, he said during one campaign stop while sitting on a handcart, was for people to give him a chance to develop Migori. They gave him what he asked for and more. He was elected in a landslide victory. Early this year, when rumours started flying that he was dead, he made an appearance and condemned those who were propagating the narrative.

“I am here to stay!” he said in a radio show where he was a guest.

As the funeral committee deliberates on his burial scheduled for July 9, former Cabinet Minister Dalmas Otieno who is chairing the team hinted that they are sorting some family issues before the senator is buried.

Side shows

“We are helping the family resolve a few issues and doing a fund raising to give him a decent send off,” he said.

Oluoch had four wives: The late Elizabeth Atieno, Phoebe Oluoch, Ruth Okello and Hellen Achieng Oluoch.

Despite the side shows, and claims that more women could emerge to claim a share of what he is leaving behind, the senator’s first born Willis Otieno said his father loved peace, and often reminded his children to love each other and not get absorbed into the vanity of fame.

“He always wanted us to be united, and reminded us to work hard,” said his daughter Mercy Oluoch.

His former classmate Bob Jalango described Oluoch as a hardworking man who did not allow his humble childhood to stop him from achieving his dream.

Meanwhile, more tributes continued to pour. ODM leader Raila Odinga’s wife Ida said the Oluoch would be remembered for his sustenance of the cultural heritage of his people.

“He lived a very inspirational life, and has left worthy legacies for his successors to build upon in the dynamic broadcast industry,’’ Ida said

Uriri MP Mark Nyamita said Oluoch was a man of sharp wit and extraordinary political insights.

[email protected]