How to help your child improve school grades Next Story
Varsities call for research funds Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Education

Turkana University College in collaboration with US institution

By Bakari Ang'ela | Published Sat, June 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 22nd 2018 at 23:29 GMT +3

Turkana University College has signed a deal with US-based Houston Northwest Church to enhance research.

The deal will enable experts from the US institution to support university students in various fields of study.

ALSO READ: Kemri researcher shot by thugs succumbs to injuries

Experts in fields including oil, water, irrigation and health disciplines will support the university, a constituent college of Masinde Muliro University, in teaching.

 "We intend to bring professionals in oil and research because of the recent developments in the oil sector in the county," said Chris Hall, an associate pastor with the Houston Northwest Church.

The university's acting Deputy Principal Steve Odebero said the support of the missionaries would enhance the institution's standing. 

"We seek to produce morally upright and well-behaved students because that is what the modern time employer and the country is looking for," said Odebero.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

RELATED TOPICS:
Turkana University College
US-based Houston Northwest Church
research
turkana county

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Kenya military budget shoots past Sh100b

Kenya military budget shoots past Sh100b

President Uhuru issues shoot to kill order

President Uhuru issues shoot to kill order

KALRO launches app to help farmers run avocado agribusiness

KALRO launches app to help farmers run avocado agribusiness

Walk and chew gum, it may keep you thin: study

Walk and chew gum, it may keep you thin: study

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Education

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited