Turkana University College in collaboration with US institution

| Published Sat, June 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 22nd 2018 at 23:29 GMT +3

Turkana University College has signed a deal with US-based Houston Northwest Church to enhance research.

The deal will enable experts from the US institution to support university students in various fields of study.

Experts in fields including oil, water, irrigation and health disciplines will support the university, a constituent college of Masinde Muliro University, in teaching.

"We intend to bring professionals in oil and research because of the recent developments in the oil sector in the county," said Chris Hall, an associate pastor with the Houston Northwest Church.

The university's acting Deputy Principal Steve Odebero said the support of the missionaries would enhance the institution's standing.

"We seek to produce morally upright and well-behaved students because that is what the modern time employer and the country is looking for," said Odebero.

