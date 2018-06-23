Police Commanders in Nyanza in joint security operation

| Published Sat, June 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 22nd 2018 at 23:24 GMT +3

Police have increased patrols to ensure residents' safety during the World Cup.

A meeting of Kisii, Migori, Nyamira, Siaya, Homa-Bay and Kisumu county commanders chaired by Nyanza Regional Police Boss Leonard Katana agreed that patrols be increased.

"We will map all night pubs, restaurants and bars flocked by residents," said Mr Katana. T

here has been an outcry over rising cases of insecurity since the global tournament kicked off last week.

Peter Odada, a Kenya Medical Research Institute scientist, was shot dead at a night club in Kisumu last week.

