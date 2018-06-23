Migori’s buffalo bellows even in the quiet of death Next Story
Police Commanders in Nyanza in joint security operation

By KEPHER OTIENO | Published Sat, June 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 22nd 2018 at 23:24 GMT +3

Police have increased patrols to ensure residents' safety during the World Cup.

A meeting of Kisii, Migori, Nyamira, Siaya, Homa-Bay and Kisumu county commanders chaired by Nyanza Regional Police Boss Leonard Katana agreed that patrols be increased.

ALSO READ: Policeman found dead in his house

 "We will map all night pubs, restaurants and bars flocked by residents," said Mr Katana. T

here has been an outcry over rising cases of insecurity since the global tournament kicked off last week.

Peter Odada, a Kenya Medical Research Institute scientist, was shot dead at a night club in Kisumu last week. 

