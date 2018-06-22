Scholars want African governments to fund research in universities

| Published Fri, June 22nd 2018 at 20:38, Updated June 22nd 2018 at 20:49 GMT +3

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya joins Matende Cultural Isikuti Dancers during the opening of the First Pan African International Research Congress on Knowledge Generation and in Kisumu. [Photo: Denish Ochieng/ Standard]

Universities have urged African governments to set aside at least two per cent of the Gross Domestic Product to fund research.

This follows revelations that many African countries do not allocate money for research to institutions of higher learning but channel the same to government research institutions.

Academicians and policy makers now say the government owned research institutions are doing little to spur the socio-economic and political development of African states.

They want more money set aside for universities to facilitate research in a bid to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, saying they are the only ones with capacity to do evidence based research for policy making which should be aligned to the development agenda of the government. The VC Masinde Muliro University Science and Technology (MMUST) Fred Otieno (right) and professor Judith Achoka are enjoying isukuti dance during the first Pan African International Research Congress hosted by MMUST in Kisumu. [Photo: DUNCAN OCHOLLA, Standard]

Speaking at the First Pan African International Research Congress, Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology Vice Chancellor Fredrick Otieno said most African states have ignored the United Nations ceiling of 2 per cent of the country’s GDP to fund research.

The congress brought together more than 5,000 scholars from at least 20 universities in Africa.

Prof Otieno said, only South Africa has ensured that 2 per cent of its GDP funds research in the universities saying Kenya funds research to a tune of 0.7 percent, Uganda 0.3 per cent, Burundi 0.1 per cent and Tanzania 0.55 per cent.

“Like in Kenya, this money is not given to universities but to research institutions like the Kenya Medical Research Institute, Kenya Agricultural Research and Livestock Organization, Kenya Fisheries Institute among others. We don’t get any money for research,” he said.

Kisumu Governor Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o urged scholars to align their research work to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four Agenda.

