City residents to get improved water supply, says Sonko

| Published Fri, June 22nd 2018 at 00:08, Updated June 22nd 2018 at 00:10 GMT +3

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko

Some estates in Nairobi are set to receive water everyday as water level in Ndakaini Dam has risen, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has announced.

Sonko said the water level at Ndakaini dam has risen to 90 per cent.

ALSO READ: Nairobi looks for new water to ease its growing thirst

“This is good news to the people of Nairobi who have had to bear with rationing when water levels at the dam were low,” Sonko said through his Facebook page.

He said they shall revert to water rationing when the dam water level drop.

Estates along Juja Road including Mathare, Mlango Kubwa and Huruma among others that have been receiving water for four days a week will henceforth receive water every day.

Other estates that will receive water on a daily basis are Thindigua and Runda, which have been getting water on Monday and Tuesday.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

The Central Business District (CBD) that used to get water from Monday to Thursday will also get water every day.

Survey of Kenya, Mathare North, Thika Road Mall, Safari Park and Zimmerman which used to get water on Mondays will receive the commodity from Saturday to Monday.

Lucky Summer and Dandora will receive water on Monday as well, in addition to its usual supply supply of Tuesday to Thursday, while Kayole, Komarock and Harambee Sacco Estates will benefit from 12 additional hours of water supply. All other areas will receive improved pressures.

ALSO READ: Miguna’s nomination to be tabled before assembly