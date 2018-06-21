Rift Valley Fever in Siaya Previous Story
Police impound 613 rolls of bhang in Kisii

By Eric Abuga | Published Thu, June 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 20th 2018 at 23:54 GMT +3
Police officers attached to Masimba Police Station in Kisii County display 615 rolls of bhang they impounded in a homestead in Masimba together with 185 litres of changaa. [Sammy Omingo/Standard]

Police in Masaba South have arrested a man with 613 rolls of bhang and 185 litres of changa’a.

Deputy County Commissioner Edong’a Nanok said they had been trailing the suspect for close to two weeks.

“We are pursuing the main suspect who has been hawking the drugs to youths within Keroka town and its environs. We will not relent until all suspects are brought to book,” said Mr Nanok.

Yesterday, Kisii County Commissioner Godfrey Kigochi told The Standard in his office that they suspected the drugs were being transported from a neighbouring country.

 In April, police in Rioma seized bhang worth Sh5.5 million from a homestead in Bochura, Kitutu Chache South sub-county.

