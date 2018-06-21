Career office to help university, college students get jobs

| Published Thu, June 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 20th 2018 at 23:28 GMT +3

CS Education Amina Mohamed. [WILBERFORCE OKWIRI, STANDARD]

In summary Strategy document requires each university to invite top-notch employers to talk to students

Education Cabinet Secretary to launch programme that will involve creation of bureau for public and private institutions

The Government is rolling out an elaborate strategy to assist students in universities and middle-level colleges to get jobs upon graduation.

The programme, to be undertaken by public and private institutions, involves the creation of the Office of Career Services, whose mandate will be to expose students to jobs.

A strategy document seen by The Standard requires each university, through the careers office, to invite top-notch employers to talk to students, create bench-marking opportunities and expose students to job market demands.

Universities and colleges will also be expected to establish databases for all their graduates and link them to potential employers.

In addition, each institution will be required to run a full-time website with popping up job opportunities to enable students to apply.

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed is expected to launch the plan today.

Kenya has 73 universities and constituent colleges (37 public and 36 private) and nearly 200 public tertiary institutions.

Each university and college will be required to arrange for students to meet the heads of human resource from at least 10 companies.

The institutions will also have a chance to plan this in form of a dinner or a conference to allow top management to interact with the heads of human resource of different companies.

Firsthand information

“This allows the management to hear first-hand what the companies look for while recruiting for their organisations,” reads the document.

According to the new requirement, the institutions will also invite at least two chief executive officers of respected companies to forums each semester to advise students on career paths.

“This will create new possibilities for students to secure employment opportunities from the said organisations,” reads the document.

Students will also be invited to attend monthly campus workshops that focus on career progression and offer them tips on securing job opportunities.

“The workshops will cover topics such as how to write a resume, how to dress for a job interview, interviewing skill tips and other career tips,” reads the document.

Each institution will be required to establish and run a job opportunity site that will be accessible to potential employers, faculty staff, students and alumni.

The site will provide the ability to upload resumes, cover letters and other documents for direct application to organisations.

The Office of Career Services will be mandated to post on this platform jobs advertised on other mediums away from the vested employers.

Each institution is also expected to organise at least two extensive career fairs every year.

Overall, the Ministry of Education will create policies to encourage the adoption and implementation of the Office of Career Services.

The ministry will also oversee the implementation of the programme and encourage private sector participation.

Coordination of internship and apprenticeship opportunities and making career services a priority will also be the responsibility of the ministry.