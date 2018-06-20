Mothers’ pain of bringing up children born of sex violence Previous Story
City thugs shoots man in Likoni Road, Nairobi robbery

By Cyrus Ombati | Published Wed, June 20th 2018 at 10:35, Updated June 20th 2018 at 10:44 GMT +3
Sources say the attackers were on robbing spree along New Likoni Road. [Courtesy]

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was shot and seriously wounded in the stomach in a robbery in Nairobi.

The victim was in the company of his friends on Tuesday night when a gang that was on a robbing spree along New Likoni Road struck.

Police and witnesses say the man was shot in the stomach following a confrontation with the gang that was attacking motorists. The gang had stopped the car that the victim and his colleagues were using and demanded cash and other valuables that degenerated into a fight and shooting.

Nairobi police boss Joseph Ole Tito said they are looking for the gunmen. The victim was rushed to Mater Hospital where he is in a stable condition.

Meanwhile, police are looking for a man who stabbed another one in an argument over Sh50. The two were within Gathogo slums in Kangemi area when they started to quarrel over the money. Witnesses said this degenerated into a fight that saw one of them pick a knife from his house that he used to stab the other killing him on the spot.

The assailant escaped from the scene and no arrest has been made so far. Tito said they are looking for the assailant. Such incidents are on the rise in the city informal settlements in an alarming rate.

A man was arrested in Kakamega after he had brutally killed his wife in Kibera slums following a domestic quarrel. The suspect has since been taken to court and pleaded not guilty to the charges or murder.

The man used a matchete to chop his wife into pieces and paraded the parts in his house in a bizzare incident before he escaped the scene. He was traced and later arrested in his hometown in Kakamega.

