Police hunt for suspects after two nails were hammered in man’s head

| Published Wed, June 20th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 19th 2018 at 22:59 GMT +3

Photo of Robert Muchangi, 28, showing the two nails hammered into his head by attackers. [Darlington Manyara/ Standard]

Police in Meru are looking for the attackers of a man left in a coma after two nails were hammered into his skull.

Detectives from Maua Police Station have been dispatched to the remote area of Kabuitu where the horrific attack happened last week.

Igembe South police boss Rashid Mohamed told The Standard the detectives have been joined by officers from Kabuitu patrol base.

Mohammed said the officers are following crucial leads that will reveal why the man was attacked and lead to the arrest of the assailants.

Mohammed confirmed that the matter was reported at the Maua Police Station on Wednesday last week but no action was taken because Mr Dominisiano Kaunga, who reported the case, took the victim to hospital did not came back to make a statement.

“It is true the matter was reported by the man who promised to come with witnesses to shed more light on what happened. However, since then, no one has turned up to share information with us. That is why we have decided to visit the scene of crime to find facts for ourselves with a view of arresting the assailants. We have also not established what led to the attack,” Mohammed said.

County police boss David Kirui said the police are on top of things and called on anyone with information that can aid their investigations and lead to the arrest of the attackers to come forth and share it.

Kabuitu is in Igembe Central but is served by officers from the Igembe South, as the sub-county has no police division.

Residents complained that the area has been experiencing rampant insecurity due to lack of enough security officers.

Yesterday, the family of Robert Muchangi, the victim, described him as peaceful.

His sister Regina Murugi said he left his home village of Nguiri in Makengi, Embu County for Meru, about 10 years ago to work as a mason.

Murugi said the 28-year-old has been visiting home regularly to check on his two children. “Whenever he is at home, he is at peace with everyone.”

Muchangi separated with his wife and his children are being taken care of by his father. Muchangi’s mother died many years ago.

“Even his friends said he is peace loving. That is why we cannot understand why he was attacked,” said Murugi.

She said doctors in Nairobi have already removed the nails from his skull. However, he is still in a coma and in a critical condition.

“We are shocked and all we ask is for justice to be done. As a family, we would want to see culprits arrested and prosecuted,” said Murugi.

Muchangi was by yesterday still admitted in the Intensive Care Unit at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

He was first taken to Maua Methodist Hospital before he was referred to KNH.

Muchangi is said to have been attacked by a man who had allegedly hired him. He had reportedly gone to demand his payment when he was attacked.

Kaunga said he has been helping the family since the incident happened. He said he had gone to Muchangi’s home to inform his father of what had happened.

“I am not in Nairobi at the moment but I will help where I can,” said Kaunga.